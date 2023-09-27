The talent question at the heart of retail media innovation | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Daily effectiveness insights, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
The talent question at the heart of retail media innovation
Talent fuels innovation, and innovation drives demand for talent, but many marketers are unable to find and retain the talent needed to support sustained growth in the hotbed of innovation that is retail media, a new report from WARC Digital Commerce argues.
Recruiting Digital Talent: Strategies for Retail Media and Beyond takes a deep dive into talent and innovation, and presents a framework that organizations can deploy in order to acquire and retain talent. It’s the second in a three-part series on Organizational Readiness from WARC DC, in partnership with the Digital Shelf Institute.
Why talent matters so much in retail media
In short, these skills are very new. An individual with two years’ experience may be more of an ‘expert’ than one with five years. Digital transformation of any type needs to include an effort to assess the people and processes responsible for recruiting the talent the organization requires to grow.
What you need to know
The framework proposed in the report revolves around five key takeaways:
- The talent process needs to modernize
- It must integrate stakeholders from across the organization
- It needs to include a strategic understanding of which areas are best in-sourced and which are best outsourced
- Recruitment and retention go hand in hand
- Recruiting teams need to be empowered and upskilled
More from the series
How retail media is disrupting marketing structures was published in July 2023.
[Image: Marketers’ Toolkit 2023]
Email this content