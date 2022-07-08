Subscription models Brand management Asia (general region)

The media and entertainment industry has traditionally relied on paid advertising, but with the subscription economy ushering in a new way of doing business, brands must learn how to build a marketing funnel for it.

Why it matters

Amid the rise of the subscription economy, knowing your consumers and retaining them are just two of the key marketing principles that brands have to embrace when building a marketing funnel for this new business model.

Takeaways