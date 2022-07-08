Home The Feed
The subscription economy in APAC and how to build a marketing funnel
08 July 2022
The subscription economy in APAC and how to build a marketing funnel
Subscription models Brand management Asia (general region)

The media and entertainment industry has traditionally relied on paid advertising, but with the subscription economy ushering in a new way of doing business, brands must learn how to build a marketing funnel for it.

Why it matters

Amid the rise of the subscription economy, knowing your consumers and retaining them are just two of the key marketing principles that brands have to embrace when building a marketing funnel for this new business model.

Takeaways

Get a demo Sign in