Home The Feed
Your selections:

The sensitive side of conversational AI | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

The sensitive side of conversational AI
08 February 2024
The sensitive side of conversational AI
Emotion Generative AI Strategy

People are more likely to open up when questioned on sensitive subjects if they are dealing with an AI-powered survey rather than a traditional one, according to new research.

Why conversational AI matters

People were more engaged and gave more thorough answers in the AI version, found research from the7stars and Differentology. Further, the more highly sensitive questions generated 10% more emotive responses than the regular survey. Emotive responses – whether positive or negative – give researchers much richer data to analyse, which in turn lead to better consumer insights.

Takeaways
  • Fewer people drop out of AI-powered surveys and they...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in