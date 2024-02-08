The sensitive side of conversational AI | WARC | The Feed

Emotion Generative AI Strategy

People are more likely to open up when questioned on sensitive subjects if they are dealing with an AI-powered survey rather than a traditional one, according to new research.

Why conversational AI matters

People were more engaged and gave more thorough answers in the AI version, found research from the7stars and Differentology. Further, the more highly sensitive questions generated 10% more emotive responses than the regular survey. Emotive responses – whether positive or negative – give researchers much richer data to analyse, which in turn lead to better consumer insights.

Takeaways