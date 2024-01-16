The secret of Zomato’s marketing success | WARC | The Feed
The secret of Zomato’s marketing success
Talent, system design and creative freedom are crucial to the success of Zomato’s marketing approach, says the food delivery and restaurant discovery app’s head of marketing.
Why customer-focused marketing matters
Believing its own team has a better understanding of the brand and its customers, Zomato does most of its marketing and creative work in-house. This has enabled it to create an innovative and customer-centric approach, which frequently taps moment marketing in a humorous vein, as well as using personalised notifications and embedding sustainability.
Takeaways
- Talent: “We meet the person, bring them to our team, jam with them for a week or ten days,” Sahibjeet Singh Sawhney, head of marketing, told afaqs!. “The person will spend most of their time with the team, so the wavelengths have to match.”
- System design/creative freedom: “All creators work in one team and pick up projects they feel connected to,” he explained.
- Media: The brand seeks reach on CTV, where it feels people are more likely to see their ads than on linear, where they may be ignored as people turn to their phones; to reach people on smartphones they advertise and create content on YouTube and Instagram.
- OOH is also important. “For our billboards, we have a clear point of view – they should travel,” said Sawhney. “You strive for every content to go as viral as it can.”
Getting a balance
Sawhney splits spending evenly between brand marketing and performance marketing, but leans in favour of brand marketing when creating a new category or understanding local market nuances.
Sourced from afaqs! Smit Patel via LinkedIn
