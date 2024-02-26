The role of TikTok influencers in 2024’s travel market | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
The role of TikTok influencers in 2024’s travel market
26 February 2024
Although travel TikTokers are undeniably a popular option for marketers, the trend is not without its challenges, and brands need to find the balance between a booming opportunity and the impact on destinations. 

There are specific challenges with engaging travel influencers, writes Caner Daywood, global director of content strategy at influencer agency Buttermilk. Social media is a powerful tool to drive awareness, but what is gained in promotion might be lost in exclusivity for some destinations.

Why the TikTok travel boom matters
  • The boom of influencer marketing is on an upward trajectory with spending set to increase by £353.5m...

