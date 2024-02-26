The role of TikTok influencers in 2024’s travel market | WARC | The Feed

Influencers, Creators, KOLs Transport & tourism (general) Douyin/TikTok

Although travel TikTokers are undeniably a popular option for marketers, the trend is not without its challenges, and brands need to find the balance between a booming opportunity and the impact on destinations.

There are specific challenges with engaging travel influencers, writes Caner Daywood, global director of content strategy at influencer agency Buttermilk. Social media is a powerful tool to drive awareness, but what is gained in promotion might be lost in exclusivity for some destinations.

Why the TikTok travel boom matters