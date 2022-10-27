The role of neuroscience in measuring audio effectiveness | WARC | The Feed

Radio & audio effectiveness Neurometric research Attention

Attention is becoming the new standard by which media effectiveness is measured but neuroscience suggests it is just one of the many metrics that brands should consider when crafting an effective audio advertisement, says ARN’s Shannon Bosshard.

Why it matters

Neuroscience can help marketers better understand attention and cognitive processes, making it an important media-agnostic tool for brands that want to capitalise on their audio strategies.

Takeaways