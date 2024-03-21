The role of creative in driving media performance | WARC | The Feed

Home The Feed
The role of creative in driving media performance
21 March 2024
Creativity & effectiveness Strategy

Creative is twice as important as ad placement in driving the performance of display ads, according to research by tech company Dell and agency EssenceMediacom.

Why understanding the role of creative matters

Understanding the drivers of success for each ad format is critical to maximizing the returns generated by a campaign. Creativity, in particular, is a vital underpinning for most channels, even those which are not usually perceived as being visually arresting.

Takeaways
  • Dell and EssenceMediacom’s analysis incorporated information from over 10,000 display ads, three geographies, and consumer and business-to-business (B2B) audiences.
  • Measured against ad placement, they found that creative...

