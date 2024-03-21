The role of creative in driving media performance | WARC | The Feed

Creativity & effectiveness Strategy

Creative is twice as important as ad placement in driving the performance of display ads, according to research by tech company Dell and agency EssenceMediacom.

Why understanding the role of creative matters

Understanding the drivers of success for each ad format is critical to maximizing the returns generated by a campaign. Creativity, in particular, is a vital underpinning for most channels, even those which are not usually perceived as being visually arresting.

Takeaways