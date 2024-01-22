The rise of the branded venue | WARC | The Feed
The rise of the branded venue
Brands are experimenting with venues beyond points of sale or service, with firms – from banks to beverages – creating spaces for people to come and interact with the brand, not necessarily to buy.
Why branded venues matter
One aspect of an increasingly digital commercial world is that stores, or increasingly spaces, have seen their roles shift away from the bottom of the purchase funnel and become a form of exposure to the brand in a much longer path to purchase.
Of course, the idea isn’t hugely new and given that many such activations target busy areas of major cities, it is an expensive tactic. But more and more brands are exploring non-traditional revenue streams and areas for audience engagement: it’s not just banks opening up cafes, but cafes making and selling merchandise.
What’s going on
The Wall Street Journal reports on a handful of brand activations that have a “third place” style, one that isn’t an office or a house but a space in which to spend time, work, or do activities.
- Capital One, the financial services brand, has opened Capital One Cafes across 18 states and the District of Columbia.
- Mud\Wtr, a coffee alternative brand, has opened a cafe/mindfulness studio and workspace in California.
- Aviator Nation, a fashion brand, operates two live music venues: one in California and another in Tennessee.
- Last year, Google opened up a visitor center, complete with cafe and store, in Mountain View, where the company is also headquartered.
- London’s House of Vans, a skate park and live music venue, closed in late 2022, though it maintains mixed-use activations in Chicago and Mexico City.
What’s tricky about the technique is that measuring effectiveness across channels remains difficult. This is, after all, a factor in the rise of retail media to drive conversion.
Still, there are long-standing ways of marketing in stores as well as a broader experiential marketing, such as PR-led stunts and product sampling.
Sourced from WSJ, CNBC, Vans, WARC, Capital One
