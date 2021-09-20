Your selections:
The rise of new-age D2C brands in India | WARC | The Feed
20 September 2021
The rise of new-age D2C brands in India
Direct to consumer (D2C) India
Aspirational consumers and rising consumption are just two of the trends driving the growth of India’s direct-to-consumer (D2C) segment.
Why it matters
The rise of D2C brands in India is being fuelled by the growing intersection between consumer brands and technology, and the emergence of a new class of consumers, giving D2C brands the opportunity to reach out faster to consumers seeking experiential products.
Takeaways
