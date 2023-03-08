The rise of ADHD-focussed design | WARC | The Feed
The rise of ADHD-focussed design
Attention preserving apps are having a moment, whether they cater to clinically diagnosed sufferers or to people who feel their attention is stretched; increased focus is in demand.
Why it matters
According to some estimates, ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) could be prevalent in as much as 6-7% of the global population. This is many hundreds of millions of people around the world, but there is also the suggestion that awareness is growing along with adult diagnoses, which shot up 123% in the US between 2007 and 2016, way ahead of child cases.
The position of advertising in this conversation is interesting, however: ads on the internet are designed to catch people’s attention, and some focus-preserving apps actively market their ad blocking solutions. While many are still early-stage, monetisation plans often revolve around subscriptions.
As a result, how a focus-focussed internet looks and is paid for then emerges as a new tension.
The business of mental health
When a large new need state emerges, it’s not long before a fleet of businesses arrive to offer a commercial remedy.
TechCrunch covers the emergence of several ADHD-adjacent startups including platforms to match patients to therapists or generally to manage ADHD.
An interesting aspect that the piece covers are the apps that fall into a kind of focus-enhancing trend, which speaks to a potentially wider design need beyond those clinically diagnosed with the condition.
Productivity and focus
Two companies stand out:
- Centered is an AI voice coach to help users manage their time.
- Sidekick is an internet browser “built to tame ADHD”, either through distraction blockers, mute features, and a modern ad blocker.
In context
There’s a broader conversation here, visible in as much as ADHD has entered the language in often quite flippant ways, but there are signs that some nefarious advertisers are oversimplifying the condition on social platforms, with TikTok found by a Media Matters report to be a particular hotbed of self-diagnosis without clinical treatment.
