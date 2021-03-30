Marketing in a recession Pricing strategy Marketing budgets

There are both short- and long-term measures that marketers can take to ensure their brands remain successful in the face of inflationary and recessionary challenges.

Why it matters

Amid tough conditions, marketers have an opportunity to build more resilient brands that deliver greater value for consumers and businesses with a short-term focus that creates a strategy to navigate an inflationary world, and a long-term view of creating excess share of voice and hence market share growth.