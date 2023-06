E-commerce & mobile retail Retail media Europe (general region)

Brands like Coca-Cola, and major retailers, from large supermarkets through to unique outfits such as John Lewis Partnership, are all looking to retail media and are considering some of the obstacles to the next phase of the medium’s growth in Europe.

Why it matters

Retail media is set to grow far ahead of the overall advertising market, but fundamental issues for brands and retailers remain and which they will need to think about as they move into this space.

Takeaways