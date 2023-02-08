The pros and cons of Generative AI in the creative process | WARC | The Feed

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Creativity & research Strategy

Generative AI is shaping up to be an important tool in the creative process, and experimenting today is the only way to get ready for the bigger changes and evolutions coming in the future.

Why it matters

Generative AI is having a moment, leaving Web 3, NFTs and the metaverse in the shade. But before we get carried away with the latest shiny new thing, it’s important to examine the opportunities and risks of this powerful technology.