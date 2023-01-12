The problem with sonic logos | WARC | The Feed
The problem with sonic logos
Major payment companies – Visa, Mastercard and American Express – spent a lot of time and money designing sonic logos or identities that would help to reinforce their brands at the point of payment, but a few years on it appears that they are struggling to be heard in certain markets.
The Wall Street Journal details some of these companies’ struggles, especially in mature credit card markets such as the US and Europe, locations where old tech and retailer reluctance have lessened their impact. In markets where payment technologies are largely new, such as in parts of Asia or Oceania, sonic logos are having slightly more success.
Why it matters
Consistency matters in advertising, and music or jingles are often key building blocks in that consistency, which helps to build trust. However, the story raises questions about what are considered fair branding opportunities.
Takeaways
- The reasons for sonic logos’ struggle are multiple: not all retailers have up-to-date hardware, and even some that do are not keen on their machines making noises with each payment, irritated at the idea of advertising in yet more parts of their lives and businesses.
- Years in the making, sonic logos were designed for a predominantly physical retail world. The growth of e-commerce over the course of the pandemic is likely to have had an impact.
- While American Express designed a sonic logo, it has featured only on its TV and radio advertising but not at the point of sale.
- Visa and Mastercard, meanwhile, are sticking with the strategy, but acknowledge that bringing all stakeholders onboard is a process for the long haul.
- Markets that have jumped from predominantly cash economies to highly digital economies have provided more fertile ground for sonic logos, as most card-accepting retailers will have much more up-to-date technology.
Sourced from the Wall Street Journal
