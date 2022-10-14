Home The Feed
The principles of an inclusive marketing strategy
14 October 2022
The principles of an inclusive marketing strategy
Diversity & portrayal in advertising Cultural influences & values

Inclusive marketing is the key component to keeping brands timeless yet relevant, say Creative Culture’s Melanie Chevalier and Kaan Tasan. Marketers need to stay abreast of how this field is developing as diversity & inclusion initiatives now embrace equity and belonging. 

Why it matters

Get a demo Sign in