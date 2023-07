Social commerce Livestreaming WeChat

To drive effective engagement, brands must go beyond public traffic domains and leverage the dynamic WeChat ecosystem, which can be a powerful marketing and conversion tool for community building and content seeding, especially via livestreaming.

Why it matters

Brands seeking success in China can leverage WeChat’s ecosystem and active user base to generate traffic to their livestreaming sessions in order to capture first party data, deliver personalised content experiences, cultivate brand loyalty and drive conversions.