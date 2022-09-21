Home The Feed
The power of influencer recommendations in Southeast Asia
21 September 2022
The power of influencer recommendations in Southeast Asia
Influencers, KOLs WOM, Viral campaigns Asia (general region)

Some 80% of social media users in Asia are more likely to buy products recommended by influencers they follow, but the figure varies widely by market.

Highest to lowest 

A study, by Nielsen in association with Rakuten and reported in the 300th, analysed 6,000 responses from proprietary panels in 12 Asian markets and found that the repsondents were “much more likely” to buy recommended products in Indonesia (61%), India (60%), and the Philippines (60%).

Those markets were followed by Thailand (53%), Vietnam (53%), China (43%), Malaysia (39%), Singapore (36%), South Korea (30%) and Taiwan (24%).

Such a strategy was least likely to work in Hong Kong and Japan (both 16%). 

What audiences want

  • Audiences in India, Thailand and Vietnam value “trustworthiness and authenticity” in influencers, while those in China and Taiwan tend to look for “likeability” and “inspiration”

  • Brands shouldn’t assume that this applies just to Gen Z and Millenials: there are many over-50s following social media influencers in the Philippines, China, India and South Korea who are just as likely as younger followers to like and share a post.

  • Mid-lifers engage with social media posts the most – through commenting, reposting, sharing, clicking on links.

  • Youths are more interested in gaming influencers and beauty bloggers, while mid-lifers skew towards ‘kid-fluencers’, politicians and also gamers.

  • Product reviews are the most appealing type of branded content across Asian markets, with the exception of influencer followers in China who prefer product demos. 

Key quote

“Influencers can be a powerful tool to increase brand awareness for marketers capable of hitting the right combination of persona, content and engagement. Brands that align themselves with the right influencers can become a trusted source for consumers – and the brand they remember when they want to make a purchase” – Arnaud Frade, Head of Commercial Growth, Nielsen APAC.

Sourced from 300th