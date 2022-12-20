Your selections:
The power of Bharat: Why India is digital gold for marketers | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
20 December 2022
The power of Bharat: Why India is digital gold for marketers
Influencers, KOLs Social media audiences India
India’s hundreds of millions of social media users represent a huge number of influencers and creators that marketers and brands can tap to reach dedicated audiences.
Why it matters
The rise of the short-format video, spurred by lower attention spans and the growth of digital content, has created a need for personalised messaging in consumers’ native language, as well as tailored to their culture and social status.
Takeaways
Email this content