Social commerce Asia (general region) Strategy

The impact of conversational commerce in Southeast Asia is significant as omnichannel ecosystems progress in the region, and Line Shopping is at the forefront.

It’s an opportunity that marketers and advertisers can learn from.

Why it matters

It’s key to align the brand with customer experience: a shopper’s chat session with a brand account has to be consistent and deliver on quality and brand narrative, which means defining the persona, values and tone of the messenger.

Takeaways