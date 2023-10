E-commerce & mobile retail Retail media Europe (general region)

With a swathe of new entrants, the retail media market in Europe is already growing far faster than the overall ad market, but it’s being held back by some key barriers, says IAB Europe’s Dr Daniel Knapp.

Why European retail media matters

Amazon is a dominant force in retail media; beyond it, Europe has a diverse landscape of retailer, or retail-centric, organisations and marketplaces. These are rapidly becoming a hybrid of publishers offering agency-like services which will drive a retail media revolution across the continent.