The post-pandemic future of OTT in India | WARC | The Feed

India’s streaming market is huge but not rich and, as it continues to evolve, platforms will need to navigate the complexities of the changing market, according to a panel discussion on the topic.

A unique challenge of the dense and evolving Indian market is that streaming platforms and broadcasters cater for at least 20 different languages, while streamers must run the platform like a serious business, without overpaying stars as they measure the returns on each investment.

