The outlook for FMCG in Thailand | WARC | The Feed
07 March 2023
The outlook for FMCG in Thailand
Purchase behaviour Thailand Strategy
Thailand’s market dynamics have been transformed post-pandemic and, with inflation soaring, a Kantar webinar explores the change in consumer habits and spending, as well as the outlook for the FMCG sector.
Why it matters
Brands can use “percentage penetration”, which measures the number of loyal customers, to better aim their advertising at them and reach new ones in order to increase purchasing frequency amid changed habits.
Takeaways
