The opportunities of APAC’s functional drinks market | WARC | The Feed

The opportunities of APAC’s functional drinks market
28 November 2023
Health & well-being Functional foods, supplements Asia (general region)

Amid the post-pandemic demand for functional drinks, or beverages with a beneficial effect beyond the essential nutrients, three very different markets in Asia Pacific – India, Indonesia and Japan – offer brands a range of opportunities.

  • APAC witnessed a 40% increase in demand for functional drinks following Covid-19 as more people focused on self-care.
  • The distribution network is especially important for functional drinks brands to reach customers and grow market share.
  • High and variable import costs can hamper sales for larger and overseas brands with high price sensitivity.
Why functional drinks matter

The boom in the functional drinks market is...

