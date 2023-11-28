The opportunities of APAC’s functional drinks market | WARC | The Feed

Amid the post-pandemic demand for functional drinks, or beverages with a beneficial effect beyond the essential nutrients, three very different markets in Asia Pacific – India, Indonesia and Japan – offer brands a range of opportunities.
- APAC witnessed a 40% increase in demand for functional drinks following Covid-19 as more people focused on self-care.
- The distribution network is especially important for functional drinks brands to reach customers and grow market share.
- High and variable import costs can hamper sales for larger and overseas brands with high price sensitivity.
Why functional drinks matter
The boom in the functional drinks market is...