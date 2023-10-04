The new WARC Awards 2024 - what you need to know | WARC | The Feed
The new WARC Awards 2024 - what you need to know
Big changes are coming to WARC’s Awards: a new, global format of five leagues celebrating the best campaigns from around the world that deliver strategic brilliance and business effectiveness, before Gold regional winners compete globally for the coveted Grands Prix.
What’s going on
Changes are being introduced to the WARC Awards for Effectiveness 2024.
The updated WARC Awards will be organised around five regional leagues: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America.
Gold winners will compete in the Global league.
Submissions will continue to be judged, regardless of origin, to the consistent standards laid out in the Creative Effectiveness and the B2B Effectiveness Ladders.
How it works
- In a first round of judging, entrants compete in one of five regional leagues: Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and North America.
- Each regional league will be judged by high-calibre panels made up of senior marketers from some of the biggest brands and top agency professionals from around the region, and will be chaired by a senior industry executive.
- In a second round, the Global league, the Gold winning entries will automatically go on to be judged by a high-profile super jury made up of all the regional league chairs (no need to re-enter or pay additional fees) for the chance to be elevated to Grand Prix status, the ultimate global recognition for marketing strategy and effectiveness.
Key dates and information
- 24 October 2023: Open for entries
- 12 December 2023: End of early bird entry fee
- 6 February 2023: Final deadline for entries
- 14 May: Regional shortlists announced
- 20-25 May 2023: Bronze, Silver, Gold winners announced for all categories across all regions
- May-June: All Gold winners automatically proceed to the Global league
- June: WARC Awards 2024 Grand Prix winners announced during Cannes Lions week
All other WARC Awards (WARC Awards for Asian Strategy, WARC Awards for MENA Strategy, WARC Awards for Chinese Strategy, WARC Awards for Effectiveness North America) are now subsumed into these WARC Awards.
Entry fees are priced consistently across the globe, with a lower fee for WARC customers.
