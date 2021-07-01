The new, essential skills brands need to take a stand | WARC | The Feed

Brand activism Corporate social responsibility Environmental & social issues

One year after widespread racial unrest in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, brands are realizing how true it is that addressing systemic racism isn’t about surface marketing efforts but sustainability, and not moments, but movements.

Why it matters

The events of 2020 accelerated the urgency of pursuing diversity & inclusion; since then, brands of all types find themselves facing citizens, employees and activists demanding change.

Takeaways