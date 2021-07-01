Your selections:
The new, essential skills brands need to take a stand | WARC | The Feed
01 July 2021
The new, essential skills brands need to take a stand
Brand activism Corporate social responsibility Environmental & social issues
One year after widespread racial unrest in the wake of the murder of George Floyd, brands are realizing how true it is that addressing systemic racism isn’t about surface marketing efforts but sustainability, and not moments, but movements.
Why it matters
The events of 2020 accelerated the urgency of pursuing diversity & inclusion; since then, brands of all types find themselves facing citizens, employees and activists demanding change.
Takeaways
