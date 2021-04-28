Home The Feed
The new battleground for brands: wellbeing
28 April 2021
The new battleground for brands: wellbeing
Brand purpose Corporate social responsibility Environmental & social issues

Organisations that are overly focused on their core business are missing out on the greatest positive change to brands in a generation: they need to consider a broader definition of wellness and a broader definition of consumer, argue Moensie Rossier of branding agency Principals and Hamish Cargill of Principals’ brand voice arm XXVI.

Why it matters

Get a demo Sign in