The missed sponsorship opportunity for brands | WARC | The Feed

The missed sponsorship opportunity for brands
Sponsorship accounts for a significant chunk of the marketing budgets of multinational brands, but this activity remains relatively unmanaged and unmeasured for many, according to new research from the WFA.
The WFA Evolution of Sponsorship study, produced in partnership with Lumency, notes that global sponsorship spending is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.7% from 2022-30 and reports that sponsorship accounts for, on average, 11% of a brand’s marketing budget.
Why sponsorship ROI matters
That level of spending is second only to media spend for many brands, yet just 5% of brands surveyed* said they feel “very confident” that the investments in their sponsorship portfolio are addressing the right audience, with the right assets and for the right spend.
But while most brands said measuring ROI of their sponsorship is their most significant challenge related to sponsorship activity, they are spending on average 1% or less of their sponsorship budget on post-evaluation/impact measurement (a fifth of brands spend nothing). Clearly, there is a lot of work to be done in this area.
Takeaways
- Brands need to measure outcomes (eg improved consumer awareness) rather than outputs (eg the number of attendees at an event).
- Brands need a model or framework to determine the commercial value of the rights and entitlements they secure with their sponsorships (31% say they have such a framework, 38% are developing one, 31% have no plans in this regard).
- Activation is a missed opportunity: two in five brands surveyed (43%) say they do not know what they are spending on the activation of sponsorships. Almost the same proportion (39%) are spending less on activation than on rights fees.
- Procurement teams can bring structure and add value to the organisation’s sponsorship activity, well beyond negotiation of rights and contracting.
*The report is based on responses from 34 multinational companies, with total global advertising spend of US$51.3bn.
Sourced from WFA
