The loneliness of the chief product officer | WARC | The Feed

The loneliness of the chief product officer
Six in ten chief product officers cite loneliness as a common aspect of the job, resulting in the average CPO tenure being significantly shorter than other C-Suite roles.
That’s according to new research conducted by digital product studio Planes, which surveyed 500 senior people in product roles as well as interviewed over 50 senior product leaders at leading UK businesses.
Key findings
- 44% of product leaders don’t feel adequately empowered to fulfil their role to the best of their ability due to fear of experimentation within their business.
- 61% of product leaders mentioned silos, business as usual, or competing teams and resources as a barrier to implementing product processes.
- Nearly half (42.6%) of product leaders don’t feel confident that ‘product’ is adequately understood in the C-Suite.
- At 2.6 years on average, CPO tenure is shorter than that of CEOs (3.9 years) or CTOs (4.6 years).
Why product leaders matter
The challenges outlined above can stop effective changes from being implemented. To compete in the current economic climate, organisations need to address these issues and to support and empower senior people in product roles to ensure growth.
Key quote
“By unlocking product processes and addressing the challenges that product leaders face, you can create a well-oiled experimentation machine” – CJ Daniel-Nield, Founder and CEO at Planes.
Sourced from Planes
