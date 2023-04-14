The Korean connection: How Indonesian brands can leverage K-dramas | WARC | The Feed

Your selections:
14 April 2023
The Korean connection: How Indonesian brands can leverage K-dramas
Influencers, KOLs Content marketing Indonesia
Korean fashion, language, tourism, food and social norms have had considerable impact on Indonesian culture through K-dramas, a development that savvy brands can utilise to their advantage.
Why it matters
The passion and engagement of Korean drama fans make them a valuable target audience for digital campaigns and Indonesian brands can leverage that to effectively promote their products and services.
Takeaways
