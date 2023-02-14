Your selections:
The key trends this year: What APAC consumers want | WARC | The Feed
14 February 2023
The key trends this year: What APAC consumers want
Health & well-being Asia (general region) Cultural influences & values
Mintel's '2023 Global Consumer Trends South APAC' report can help businesses understand the outsized impact that changing consumer behaviour is having on everyday lives.
Why it matters
With consumption patterns and behaviours shifting rapidly, brands should take note of three key trends: intentional spending, international localism, and hyper fatigue. These can be used to support consumers and show understanding during a period of inflation and uncertainty.
Takeaways
