The key trends this year: What APAC consumers want | WARC | The Feed

The key trends this year: What APAC consumers want
14 February 2023
Health & well-being Asia (general region) Cultural influences & values

Mintel's '2023 Global Consumer Trends South APAC' report can help businesses understand the outsized impact that changing consumer behaviour is having on everyday lives.

Why it matters

With consumption patterns and behaviours shifting rapidly, brands should take note of three key trends: intentional spending, international localism, and hyper fatigue. These can be used to support consumers and show understanding during a period of inflation and uncertainty.

Takeaways

