Your selections:
The key to cutting ad spend waste: Decentralisation | WARC | The Feed
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
The key to cutting ad spend waste: Decentralisation
Data management Brand management
User identification can help spot and prevent ad spend wastage, one of the perennial problems for the advertising and digital marketing industries.
Why it matters
Many advertisers are unaware that half of their spends are wasted, so user identification is necessary for advertising effectiveness as it helps to correct measurement and attribution. Standardisation, meanwhile, unifies multiple digital marketing platforms to make audience discovery possible.
Takeaways
- Advertisers have many mapping and collection tools but still do not know which half of the spend cycle is wasted.
- Decentralisation of all data and knowledge sources throughout the supply chain is key to mitigating the problem.
- Advertising can benefit greatly from reorganising information stacks along decentralisation lines.
Key quote
“User identification is key to advertising effectiveness. It helps correct measurement and attribution” – Gowthaman Ragothaman, Founding CEO of Aqilliz.
Email this content