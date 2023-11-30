Your selections:
The importance of overlap: Sharp | WARC | The Feed
The importance of overlap: Sharp
Brand growth Strategy
Byron Sharp’s influential book How Brands Grow sets out how brands compete in terms of mental and physical availability, “but I didn't talk about the need to overlap those two”, the head of the Ehrenberg-Bass Institute admitted recently.
“There should have been a chapter on that,” he told Meta’s Business, Innovation & Technology Podcast.
Why mental and physical availability matters
- “Whenever you get physical availability, but you’re not in the minds of customers, you just don’t get seen and you get a terrible return on that physical availability investment,” Sharp explained.
- Likewise, there’s little point in building mental availability of a brand if people then find it hard to actually buy it.
- “You’ve got to put the two together,” Sharp stressed. “Overlap is really crucial.” In particular, “it’s life or death for new brands”.
What to do
- If the budget is there to get overlapping mental and physical availability nationally, then “go for it”, is Sharp’s advice.
- If that’s not possible, “select a geographical area, or a time, or what have you, because you have to get overlapping mental and physical availability. You can’t succeed without it.”
- Get properly creative – too many ads within categories are similar in look and style. And they’re boring.
