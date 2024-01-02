The Feed
WARC Talks: Why sonic branding is a marketer’s untapped distinctive asset for effectiveness
WARC’s APAC editor Rica Facundo speaks to MassiveMusic’s Ralph van Dijk, director of music and brands APAC, and Aifric Lennon, director of research strategy.
- The three discuss new formats and tactics for sonic branding in a modern marketing landscape and how to use it effectively to deliver both short- and long-term results.
Listen to the episode in full here
Timestamps
01:55 – Defining sonic branding
03:48 – How has sonic branding changed over the years?
06:57 – Sound across the customer journey
09:14 – Sound plays a role in culture
15:48 – How do you measure a brand’s sound performance?
18:57 – When does a sonic logo become a distinctive brand asset?
22:20 – Are there differences in sound assets across platforms and format?
25:30 – Examples of campaigns using sound
32:37 – What should brands not be doing?
Further reading
10 strategies to accelerate the attribution of your sonic brand
What we know about brand identity and brand assets
Understanding voice assistance technology’s mark in marketing today
Toolkit: Marketers gear up for a brighter 2024
Despite very real concerns about the economy, the majority of marketers around the world are optimistic and expect business to be better next year than this, according to a new WARC report.
The Voice of the Marketer 2024 is a deep dive into The Marketer’s Toolkit survey data of 1,400+ marketers worldwide.
Key findings
- Marketers are optimistic despite economic worries
Two-thirds (64%) of marketers indicated that economic recession will have the biggest impact on marketing strategies in 2024, while 41% highlighted inflation and the cost-of-living crisis.
Yet almost two-thirds of marketers (61%) expect that business will improve next year and 41% believe that marketing budgets will increase. In Europe and North America, just over a third expect budgets to be higher in 2024 (37% and 35% respectively). In contrast, half of marketers (50%) in APAC expect budgets to grow next year.
It would also appear that more marketers understand that maintaining or even increasing investment in brand marketing can be effective in navigating economic downturns.
- TikTok and YouTube up, X down
Marketers are planning to increase investments in online video (+66% net sentiment), social media +59%), and mobile (+51%), with spend expected to decrease in traditional channels like print (-41%), TV (-16%) and cinema (-13%).
TikTok and YouTube are the platforms expected to receive the biggest increases in marketing spend in 2024. A third of marketers (31%) expect to decrease investments in X, while far fewer anticipate increasing investment in the metaverse (just 11%, compared to 47% last year).
The advice to marketers is to diversify media investments and monitor new opportunities whilst safeguarding a brand’s reputation.
- Brands struggle to keep pace with evolving measurement
Four in ten (39%) marketers globally identified measurement as a top concern for 2024, increasing to 48% among those based in North America. Yet very few (4%) use all available marketing measurement methods in combination (brand lift studies, econometrics/MMM, experiments and attribution) and one-fifth (22%) admitted to not utilising any form of modelling.
Over half (54%) of marketers view brand metrics (e.g. awareness, consideration, purchase intent) as having the greatest impact on their marketing strategy, above ROI (44%), sales (36%) and market penetration (34%).
The advice to marketers is to evaluate the different measurement tools available and incorporate different measurement techniques for a holistic view of marketing activities.
A complimentary sample of The Voice of the Marketer 2024 is available to read here. The full report is available to WARC members. It follows the recent release of The Marketer’s Toolkit 2024, a report analysing the five key trends that will disrupt the marketing industry in the coming year: political polarization, the potential of generative AI, masculinity in crisis, “sportswashing”, and community-based sustainability.
Both reports are part of WARC Strategy’s The Evolution of Marketing program, designed to help marketers address major industry shifts to drive effective marketing. A third report, The Future of Media, will be released in January. Complementing the reports, a series of podcasts are also available.
Analysis of 2023 ads shows US pharma marketing weak on branding
Why branding in pharma advertising matters
While brand recognition is important across categories, it’s even more important in pharma, because while the advertising’s target is potential patients, getting a prescription depends on medical professionals. In reality, it could be weeks or months from when a consumer sees an ad and when they can visit a doctor and potentially request the pharma brand being advertised.
Takeaways
- Research from pharma agency Eversana Intouch looked at the...
China’s EV makers challenge western marques
The rapid uptake of electric vehicles in China is primarily benefiting local manufacturers like BYD – which has now overtaken Tesla as the world’s top-selling EV maker – and their low prices are proving increasingly attractive in overseas markets.
What’s happening
- In Q4 2023, BYD reported sales of 526,000 battery-only vehicles, while Tesla managed 484,000.
- China is reported to have overtaken Japan to become the world’s largest auto exporter, shipping an estimated 5.26 million units last year compared to Japan’s 4.3 million units (according to figures from the China Passenger Car Association), with around a quarter of those being EVs.
- The market share of foreign brands in China has fallen from 64% to 44% over the past three years, in large part due to consumers buying cheap, locally made EVs.
- VW invested €5bn in China last year and saw sales increase at a slower rate than the market overall (23% for EVs vs 36% for the market).
- Chinese manufacturers are planning to set up overseas factories in locations like Hungary and Mexico to produce vehicles closer to western markets.
Why China EV exports matter
- Governments in Europe and the US have expressed concerns about artificially low prices for China’s EVs (although China’s makers would point to highly developed supply chains and technical ability), which could lead to increased tariffs.
- Last year the founder of BYD said, “It is time for Chinese carmakers to upend the order of the global automotive industry”. Europe and the US will likely find ways to resist that in their own markets, but legacy western marques could face some big challenges in other parts of the world, notably Latin America and among China’s Belt and Road allies.
Key quote
“Chinese EV makers are sitting on enough capacity to supply 75% of global EV demand. That should keep western automakers awake at night” – Michael Dunne, chief executive of (Asia-focused) car consultancy Dunne Insights.
Sourced from Financial Times, Reuters
F1 team sponsorship pays off for MoneyGram
MoneyGram, the money transfer service, has seen multiple benefits from its sponsorship of the Haas team in the Formula 1 racing series.
Why sponsorship strategy matters
Sponsorship is a powerful way to engage with consumer passion points, but requires a nuanced approach to identify the right “fit” between a brand and a sporting property. This can involve tangible points of connection, but also the implicit values associated with a sport.
Takeaways
- MoneyGram has undergone a digital brand transformation, and found common ground with the speed and forward momentum associated with Formula 1.
- Haas was the first US team to be...
Akasa Air’s balanced marketing strategy pays off
Akasa Air integrated its brand building and performance marketing strategies to grow its customer base and used behaviour/preference data to create a consistent brand image.
Why performance marketing and brand building matters
Marketers should upgrade their brand metrics to create performance-accountable brand building and brand-accountable performance marketing strategies. When performance marketing and brand building teams working closely in a unified approach, they leverage the strengths of both types of marketing.
Takeaways
- When performance marketing shows incremental results, marketers are tempted to invest more for short-term gains.
- But neglecting brand building can hamper long-term success that creates a strong brand...
Conagra times a second-half marketing push
Spending on advertising and promotion at Conagra Brands, the company that includes Birds Eye, Healthy Choice and Slim Jim, is likely to pick up as the food business looks to time-increased marketing investment with the renewal of consumer confidence.
What’s happening
In an earnings call, CEO Sean Connolly reported that US consumers remain financially stretched but are “responding to high-quality, brand-building stimulus”.
“We’re driving lifts, we’re focusing our dollars on those categories where we know the consumer really wants to buy the category,” he explained. “We’re not out there spending money trying to drive lifts on Manwich or business like that.”
Why marketing timing matters
Financial expediency has driven consumers to make some short-term sacrifices but they haven’t necessarily stopped buying the category. Conagra believes that being “super-selective”, not just about which brands it backs, but when, is crucial.
Connolly stressed the need for agility in making the timing call. He’s encouraged by what the business has seen in the first half of the year and is now ready to increase spending since “we’ve got consumers that are demonstrating a real willingness to re-engage their more typical purchase behaviors with a little bit of a nudge from us”.
Takeaways
- A&P spending is projected to be 20% up in the second half of the financial year (roughly equivalent to the first half of calendar 2024).
- “Fiscal '24 is one of our biggest innovation slates yet,” Connolly said. “We are backing those launches with meaningful increases in slotting in-store and other sales support versus the prior year.”
- As well as innovation, marketing efforts are aimed at reengaging consumers with existing products.
- Conagra is also looking at the competitive set more broadly – not just other frozen vegetables in the case of Birds Eye, for example, but canned products too – “and really getting after that in a very targeted hard-hitting way with a focus on quality and superior relative value”.
Key quote
“We have a robust and multifaceted investment plan in place for the second half of the [financial] year, reflecting our confidence in consumer responsiveness to our brand building efforts” – Sean Conolly, CEO, Conagra Brands.
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
Reuters Institute tracks publisher concerns on AI
Artificial Intelligence systems are in use across the publishing world, but there is deep ambivalence about what that means for the news media, a new survey from the Reuters Institute at the University of Oxford finds.
The Reuters Institute’s study, based on a survey of over 300 “digital leaders” from more than 50 countries, explores the attitudes and expectation of publishers and senior journalist leaders about the industry and practice of news.
Why AI in news matters
This year, AI is already going to change the way we read the internet as Search Generative Experiences (SGE) come to market, promising a synthesised take on the internet at a glance. For publishers, this is very likely to cause sharp declines in direct audiences, and content licensing deals are unlikely to make up for those losses.
In short, it’s likely that for premium publishers, the barriers to access will rise, while for smaller publishers the opportunity to monetise through advertising will likely diminish, as ad dollars continue their steady decline from a critical revenue stream to part of a diverse mix (see chart).
So what’s going on?
Many publishers are looking ahead to how they will defend against AI, either by raising barriers or driving toward unique experiences and formats that will be much harder for AI to replicate. At the same time, AI promises the publishing world many of the same efficiencies as other lines of business.
In terms of who wins, publishers are not hugely optimistic: 48% believe that very little money will go to publishers in an AI world, while 35% believe that any AI money will only go to big publishers.
The trickier question is how audiences will respond to a world of artificially created content – to say nothing of the legal questions hovering around the use of journalism for training data – and the potential for reputational risk from the use of synthetic content. One forecast suggests that up to 90% of online content may be synthetically produced by 2026. In such a world, it’s possible that human-made art could come to resemble a kind of ‘organic’ or ‘free range’ tier of content.
Publishers generally think of AI’s usage as part of the back end, with 56% expressing interest in AI for back-end news automation (processes like tagging, transcription, and copyediting), followed by recommendation engines (37%) and commercial uses (28%). AI for content creation is considered a major reputational risk.
What you need to know
- 47% of the survey feel confident for journalism in the year ahead. Rising costs and diminishing ad revenues are key factors to the 12% expressing low confidence.
- 63% worry about the sharp decline in referral traffic from social media sites following Facebook news referrals falling by almost half over the last year; 77% will focus on direct channels.
- Video platforms like TikTok (+55 net score) and YouTube (+44) retain strong interest, but now with broadcast channels, it’s Meta’s sleeping giant WhatsApp that has seen the biggest swell in interest (+61) since the service introduced broadcast-only channels aimed at publishers.
- Attention is now key, with 54% of survey respondents reporting that this was their company’s main focus.
What publishers are doing more of:
- Video +64
- Newsletters +52
- Podcasts +47
Sourced from Reuters Institute, WARC. Image: Reuters Institute
Where consumers do (and don’t) want to use AI
Consumers who are familiar with artificial intelligence are most enthusiastic about using it for activities like retail purchases and meal preparation, but are less willing to use it for more personal activities like childcare.
Why the way consumers use AI matters
Artificial intelligence (AI) has transformative potential in shaping how people undertake a wide range of activities, both at home and at work. Understanding where consumers would like AI to become integrated in their daily routines, and likely points of resistance, can help marketers develop their strategies and maximize the impact of their AI-infused products and services.
Takeaways
The Consumer...
Data maturity must align with business strategy
Data is the key to brand strategy and, amid the rise of generative AI, there are some areas that marketers should focus on to assess the value and maturity of their data, according to a report from the MMA and EY.
Why data maturity matters
Since marketing will be among the most impacted by AI in future, business and technology agenda alignment is key to driving better data strategies. Marketers must invest in insight orchestration and not just marketing activities in order to connect business and data technology strategy end to end at scale.
Takeaways
- Companies that fail with data-driven...
Pop-up ads deter APAC's mobile gamers
Mobile gaming dominates in many Asia Pacific markets but one in three gamers say they stop playing because there are too many pop-up ads, according to an Omnicom Media Group survey of gamers across the region.
Why gaming matters
With ad revenue for gaming expected to hit US$100bn in 2025 (according to PwC), marketers need to better understand gamers and the gaming environment if their investment is to be effective with this important community.
The OMG report, Unlocking Gamers in Asia Pacific*, suggests that marketers should be looking at four particular areas: advertising and brand attitudes; gaming behaviours; gaming preferences; and online engagement.
Findings
- Mobile gaming ranked most popular in APAC (89%) and dominates markets like Indonesia (96%), India (95%) and the Philippines (95%).
- Mobile gaming is seen as a more convenient option and is mainly driven by markets with cheaper technology (although the PC is still popular among some groups in China (69%), Hong Kong (65%), India (43%), Singapore (42%) and Vietnam (48%).)
- Gamers want real-world incentives from mobile game ads but not all respondents identify with the “gamer” label.
- Word-of-mouth is crucial to winning gamers’ hearts, with family and friends holding slightly more sway in this area.
- Influencers or players themselves (90%) are also useful in building credibility among gamers, especially in China, India, Indonesia and Hong Kong.
Key quote
“We need to understand the different nuances within the gaming ecosystem, including the types of moments gamers experience … Brands need to find the sweet spots for this audience and think hard about how they can add value to the gaming experience, instead of blatantly interrupting it” – Nina Fedorczuk, APAC Chief Enablement Officer, Omnicom Media Group (OMG).
* OMG surveyed 12,204 respondents with an equal gender split and across a range of ages in 13 markets – Australia, India, China, Indonesia, the Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Thailand, New Zealand, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Vietnam.
Sourced from OMG
Advertising enters the streaming wars
Until the last couple of years, streaming had been a largely subscription-funded space, but with Amazon now defaulting Prime members to its ad tier and GroupM joining forces with media owners across the space, advertising is coming to streaming.
Why streaming matters
People are watching less TV, but not less TV content - their point of access has changed. Advertisers are now finding a way to that point of access at a time when consumers appear to be happy to pay a little less for their entertainment if it comes with ads.
But the key questions here are about consistency, quality, and frequency. How quickly can either individual companies or partnerships build up an experience to rival the sophistication of TV? Can walled gardens allow buyers to accurately find reach without overdoing the frequency?
GroupM forms partnership to ease buying of streaming ads
WPP’s GroupM is working to reduce the barriers to advertising in streaming environments by bringing together media owners like Disney, Roku, NBCU, and YouTube, alongside several adtech firms. The group rolls out first in the US with more markets to follow in the coming months.
- “The working group will strategize and create scalable ad formats that are designed to be ubiquitous across ad-supported streaming environments”, the agency explains in a press release.
- “The rapidly evolving media landscape makes it difficult for advertisers to efficiently and resourcefully launch interactive advertising campaigns,” said Mike Fisher, Executive Director, Investment Innovation, GroupM U.S.
- “Our clients need a simple way to activate interoperable and attributable campaigns across the ad-supported streaming ecosystem.”
Amazon goes it alone
Launching on 29th Jan, Amazon’s newly announced default ad plan for all Prime Video subscribers will price inventory at around $30, according to reports in Adweek.
This contrasts with Netflix, whose ad tier launched in 2022 at a CPM of around double the anticipated Amazon pricing.
Observers put this down to the service’s enormous scale, given that all subscribers (over 100m) will see ads unless they buy the $2.99 extra ad-free tier. But it is also moving fast with third-party verification through Nielsen and Moat as part of the package for advertisers.
- At launch, such numbers appear unlikely, but Amazon’s inventory will only be available through Amazon’s own demand-side platform - so establishing both cross-platform reach and frequency capping is going to be a significant challenge.
- Speaking on condition of anonymity, one ad buyer told Adweek that Amazon’s offer is “much more interesting than Netflix”. While targeting capabilities are relatively limited at launch, it’s very likely that soon buyers will be able to engage with Amazon’s rich targeting capabilities.
Sourced from WARC, GroupM, AdWeek
Free pints … as long as they’re alcohol-free
With the holiday party season receding in the rearview mirror, thoughts turn to dry January – and alcohol-free beer brand Lucky Saint is looking to capitalise with a campaign offering free pints in pubs.
Why it matters
January is traditionally a slow period for the hospitality trade so anything that helps get people back into pubs is welcome. The bigger picture, however, is that the growing presence of alcohol-free beer brands on tap in pubs is helping to grow the category (read more in this WARC article: How Heineken is mainstreaming the alcohol-free category).
Takeaways
- The alcohol-free category is largely driven by existing drinkers, whose reasons range from health concerns to having to drive.
- Lucky Saint claims to be available in 1,000 pubs and other venues around the UK and says both large chains and independent groups are keen to stock non-alcoholic beers.
- Heineken 0.0 dominates the category in the UK, with volume sales roughly 4x those of its nearest competitor, Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0 (Becks LA Alcohol Free is in third spot and Lucky Saint in fourth). It has also launched a dry January campaign, featuring footballer Gareth Bale.
- Big brands are finding high-profile sponsorship opportunities: Asahi Super Dry 0.0, for example, is the official training kit partner of Manchester City FC (although the club is being charged with trademark infringement by clothing brand Superdry).
Key quote
“There is definitely a big sober movement but moderation is still a much bigger driver of the category. You’ve got consumers moderating across all categories, whether that’s meat consumption, alcohol or sugar” – Luke Boase, founder of Lucky Saint.
Sourced from Financial Times, Morning Advertiser, Campaign
ROI of successful campaigns continues to grow
A WARC analysis of 1,394 case studies reveals that successful advertising campaigns achieve a median revenue return on investment (ROI) of 4.34:1 – the highest value achieved since tracking began in 2017.
What it means
ROI is the ratio of net profit generated by an investment. In marketing, it is often used to refer to incremental sales as well as profit.
The average campaign in the WARC database delivers a sales increase approximately four times as high as the advertising investment. An advertising investment of $1m would generate $4.34m of incremental sales.
The median profit ROI of campaigns has also grown steadily, from 1.9:1 in 2017 to 2.43:1 in 2023. Profit ROI differs from revenue ROI as it reflects the net profit generated by an advertising campaign, as opposed to total incremental sales or revenue.
Why ROI matters
Understanding ROI is important as it provides a basis for advertisers to evaluate the efficiency of their advertising spend. An upwards trend – as observed in WARC’s analysis – suggests an overall improvement in advertising efficiency.
Notably, since most case studies in the WARC database list short-term results, the ROI figures are more likely a reflection of short-term payback. The long-term return on investment will be higher as evidence suggests that more than half of marketing ROI is generated in the long term.
Takeaways
- The median revenue ROI of successful campaigns is 4.34:1 and the median profit ROI is 2.43:1.
- ROI can vary widely between campaigns and categories, with a short-term impact ranging from from less than 1:1 to more than 10:1.
- The automotive sector shows high median revenue ROIs, while retail campaigns show high profit ROIs.
WARC Media subscribers can read the ROI Benchmark report in full here.
Media ‘signalling’ can help brands to understand the ‘reach-to-impact gap’
Media channel selection can imply unspoken qualities and have an impact on advertising effectiveness, a new study commissioned by EssenceMediacom has found.
The research builds on a 2020 report by Thinkbox, called ‘Signalling Success’. Working with Burst Your Bubble – whose co-founder Ian Murray led the 2020 study – the recommissioned study included additional channels like OOH, cinema, podcasts and creator-led videos.
Key findings
Having heard that a fictitious brand would launch via a campaign in one channel, respondents were asked their opinion of the brand’s likely characteristics across ‘Brand Fitness’ and ‘Social Brand’ signals.
The study found:...
PepsiCo finds limit of price increases in Carrefour standoff
Carrefour has decided to drop several products from FMCG giant PepsiCo across its stores, following two years of price rises – a rare move that raises a couple of fascinating brand questions.
What’s going on
The Wall Street Journal reports that Carrefour – one of the world’s largest supermarket chains – would drop PepsiCo products including Pepsi, Doritos, Lay’s, Cheetos, and Liptons from its stores across France, Spain, Italy, and Belgium, due to ongoing price rises according to a spokesperson for the retailer.
For PepsiCo, its Carrefour footprint is estimated to be just 0.25% of global revenue. However, the visibility of placement in over 9,000 stores across Europe will be costly for the FMCG firm, but perhaps more costly could be the in-store signage blaming “unacceptable price rises” for the absence of its brands.
Over the last year, the retailer has been hanging signs warning customers about “shrinkflation”, the phenomenon of sustained prices for reduced pack sizes.
Why the PepsiCo drop matters
The FMCG story of the last two years has largely been about the limits of price elasticity as manufacturers strove to protect their margins in light of rising costs. For the most part, it has worked well, with revenue growth in the FMCG sector strong and profits largely protected – largely down to the strength of such companies’ brands.
What’s good for investors has tended to be at a high cost to consumers. In a mediated relationship – such as that between FMCG manufacturers and their consumers – it is the retailer that bears the heat of price increases at the checkout.
In France, a country not known for taking high prices without some resistance, this presents a new dynamic in the age of globalised capitalism.
Arguably, a standoff, in which Carrefour can cast itself as the friend of the consumer reginites a campaigning streak that has previously seen it claim a law change and a Grand Prix at Cannes Lions in the process, could be good news for the retailer.
Purpose may be waning as a marketing tactic, but even a multinational might claim the side of the consumer in a fight that most people are tired of continually losing.
Sourced from the Wall Street Journal, WARC, Smithsonian Magazine
Amazon takes 29% of online orders globally in run up to Christmas
New global data finds that Amazon took 29% of the global order volume in the two weeks leading up to Christmas, according to Route, a package-tracking provider.
Why Amazon’s order share matters
At the level of the consumer, this is a mark of customer trust in the company: in the run up to the holidays, when timing is important, promises on fast delivery need to be fulfilled. So this is partly a story of investment in these services paying off.
The other angle, of course, is what this means for Amazon’s offer of sheer reach to sellers/advertisers when nearly a third of all online orders in the vital festive period are going through the platform.
With advertising now coming to Prime video subscribers, and a growing slate of content down to live sport it’s less a case of retail media overtaking linear TV, but a question of whether it will simply replace it.
What’s going on
Based on data from 55m orders, Route data - reported by Bloomberg News - showed that Amazon captured 29% of global order volume, up from 21% in the week of Thanksgiving.
“The top priority in the days leading up to Christmas is on-time delivery, and when Amazon says it will take two days, it only takes two days. It’s a combination of speed and confidence,” says Route CEO Michael Yamartino in comments to Bloomberg.
Sourced from Bloomberg, WARC
Meta supercharges research by combining disciplines
Meta worked with research agency Mintel on a study that combined social listening and consumer research – a collaborative approach that led to the discovery of key consumer global trends.
The two-year project included quantitative research, aggregating the behavioural insights of 3.5bn people on Facebook and Instagram, analysing six million trending conversations, and a survey in seven countries with over 21,000 responses.
Why research on global trends matters
Like other big companies, Meta is an industry thought leader and helps guide its clients through changing times. It has access to vast amounts of data from its social platforms but much...
Google begins the end of the cookie, and the industry needs to adapt
Following an announcement that it would begin testing tracking protection for 1% of its millions of Google Chrome users, Thursday 4th January is finally the day that Google began to truly kill off the cookie.
“On January 4, we'll begin testing Tracking Protection, a new feature that limits cross-site tracking by restricting website access to third-party cookies by default. We'll roll this out to 1% of Chrome users globally,” the company explained.
It called the event “a key milestone in our Privacy Sandbox initiative to phase out third-party cookies for everyone in the second half of 2024, subject to addressing any remaining competition concerns from the UK’s Competition and Markets Authority.”
Why Google’s announcement matters
Quite simply, most advertisers just aren’t ready for the world that comes next. According to research in WARC’s Future of Programmatic Report, nearly three-quarters (73%) of UK marketers are not well prepared for the withdrawal of third-party cookies, while a majority (58%) of global marketing leaders lack a working understanding of how changing privacy regulations will affect their work. So this is big news, which will fire the starting gun on a deep process of adaptation across the online ecosystem.
What comes next?
Aside from Google’s Topics, part of the audience-targeting measures that form part of the overall Privacy Sandbox initiative, some advertisers and publishers are taking matters into their own hands:
- First-party data, consented and held by the data controller, is of prominent interest across both advertisers and publishers.
- Attention measurement, which is seeing more and more research backing the idea, is similarly interesting to both parties.
- There is disparity between publisher and advertiser hopes for Google’s Topics. It suggests that advertisers are more sanguine about a one-stop-shop solution than publishers, for whom even more control over their advertising dollars presents a growing concern.
It’s worth noting that for all cookies’ interoperability and relatively democratic nature, they have been deeply flawed for a long time. They are a desktop technology in use during a mobile age, and two-thirds of the devices used to access the internet simply don’t support cookies.
Despite this, they remain fundamental not only to advertising but also to website analytics at the level of the user. Plenty of new solutions have emerged, but they do require new techniques and skillsets.
Preparedness
The extent of preparations is a key concern among marketers. According to Mediaocean’s 2024 Market Outlook report into digital advertising, brands’ preparations for privacy in a cookieless world and effectiveness measurement in this new era are the top concerns cited in the study.
The timing of the change has sparked anger among trade groups, with the IAB’s CEO Anthony Katsur criticising the eventual ban’s planned launch in late 2024 as a “terrible decision,” in comments to the Wall Street Journal. The same report quotes ad tech providers who perceive in the change the possibility of an even more entrenched Google. Agencies, meanwhile, have found some success with Google’s new technology.
In a statement to WARC, The Trade Desk's UK VP, Phil Duffield, commented: "Removing third-party cookies appears to be just an exercise to position Chrome as a privacy-conscious browser, while attempting to do just enough to avoid the watchful eye of antitrust authorities, while in my view stopping digital advertising from reaching its full potential."
The Competition and Markets Authority question
Observers of the online advertising industry will be aware of the many false starts, delays, and tactical switches that have made up the deprecation of the cookie, not least the competition question asked by UK regulators the CMA, beginning in 2021. In its announcement, Google mentioned the ongoing need to fulfil its commitments to the regulator as a key factor in a global rollout.
Given concerns that Google’s place at the heart of online advertising could reduce competition in what is already a relatively saturated market, the company has emphasised its commitment to collaboration both to the industry and formally to regulators.
Sourced from Google, WARC, Wall Street Journal, CMA, Mediaocean.
SPT
Planning for Ramadan in 2024: Rethinking connection and community
Ramadan is a significant event for Muslims all around the world, but after several years of subdued celebrations and predominantly virtual observance, brands must understand the subtle shifts in how consumers attach meaning and think about connection and belonging in order to effectively resonate.
Takeaways
- Connecting with one another in an increasingly disconnected world where both technology and people’s own lives take precedence over relationships is a theme that was explored. However, in 2023 there is an inward turn to the nuclear family as the main anchor of festivities.
- Ads that focus on both nuclear and intergenerational families is a...
Email this content