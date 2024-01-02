Brand equity & strength Brand identity & image Pharma & healthcare (general)

Despite being the second biggest US category in terms of ad spend, pharma advertising is weak on branding capabilities, according to an analysis of 2023 ads.

Why branding in pharma advertising matters

While brand recognition is important across categories, it’s even more important in pharma, because while the advertising’s target is potential patients, getting a prescription depends on medical professionals. In reality, it could be weeks or months from when a consumer sees an ad and when they can visit a doctor and potentially request the pharma brand being advertised.

Takeaways