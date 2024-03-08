The Gap aims for brand reinvigoration | WARC | The Feed
The Feed
Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.
You didn’t return any results. Please clear your filters.
The Gap aims for brand reinvigoration
The Gap clothing business is looking to reinvigorate its brands, which will entail “innovative marketing”, says CEO Richard Dickson.
The Gap Inc, whose brands include Gap, Old Navy, Banana Republic and Athleta, is being shaken up by Dickson, with several recent leadership appointments designed to address strategic priorities, including brand reinvigoration.
What it is
- “Brand reinvigoration is about driving both relevance and revenue, inspired by our brands’ incredible heritage,” Dickson told an earnings call, and this “begins with strengthening the identities and purpose of each of our brands.”
- “We are striving for each brand to have trend-right product assortments rooted in customer-centric design thinking and a clear point-of-view that delivers on both wants and needs,” he said.
How to do it
- “We must consistently deliver product storytelling that excites our customers, supported by compelling merchandise,” Dickson declared.
- “We need to drive demand with innovative marketing to regain a powerful voice in the cultural conversation,” he added. “And we must create better, more engaging omnichannel experiences with a clear and compelling pricing strategy.”
- Finally, “we must execute with excellence along every touch point and interaction”.
Why it matters
The need for reinvigoration indicates that the brands have lost their way, as Dickson implicitly acknowledged when speaking of Gap’s potential. “Gap in its best days was a storyteller, who can take a product and create a trend using culturally relevant marketing,” he said.
What it means
- “We are beginning to evaluate how we can better leverage our media and marketing with the goal of developing more compelling creative and more innovative media to support growth across the portfolio,” said Dickson.
- The focus is on effectiveness and efficiency, as the marketing-to-sales ratio reduces (from 6.7% in 2022 to 5.9% in 2023).
Sourced from Seeking Alpha
[Image: Gap UK]
Email this content