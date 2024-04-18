The Future of Measurement: four key trends | WARC | The Feed
The Future of Measurement: four key trends
The evolution of measurement holds enormous and powerful potential for marketers, if the industry can overcome the state of decision paralysis – in an extensive new report, WARC identifies four areas to focus on with practical steps to help.
WARC’s Future of Measurement report is based on exclusive proprietary data as well as external research and reporting.
Why the future of measurement matters
Third-party cookies will finally be eliminated from online advertising this year, but only a tiny fraction of marketers are conducting holistic measurement, with a majority not using any modelling, explains Paul Stringer, WARC’s managing editor of research and insights, in an introduction to the report.
Four big ideas
The report explores four key trends across different chapters:
- AI and the growth of synthetic data
AI is set to transform market research, but the quality of output is only as good as the reliability of the data put in. Marketers will have to grow accustomed to deploying hybrid approaches.
- The third-party cookie countdown
Though 75% of marketers understand their dependency on cookies, many remain unprepared for their end; interoperability of replacement systems is a big concern.
- Hurdles in holistic measurement
MMM is a hugely exciting new step in measurement, but it requires some know-how to put into practice.
- Closing the sustainability gap
Sustainability requires a more nuanced definition of growth, while new regulations will put pressure on brands to measure the emissions resulting from their activities.
Key quote
“With measurement continuing to evolve in several directions at once, marketers find themselves battling multiple headwinds: not only the demise of third-party cookies, but new regulations in sustainability reporting, and, of course, the growing influence and impact of AI” – Paul Stringer, Managing Editor, Research & Insights, WARC.
