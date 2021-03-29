Influencers, KOLs E-commerce & mobile retail POP & in-store

The world is looking to China for the future of marketing as it sets the trends in media and technology innovation. At the recent Spikes X Campaign Asia event, media agency Mindshare China shared what lessons brands can learn from them.

Why it matters

China is a trendsetter in today’s virtual and retail worlds, and this will impact the future of marketing. Global brands should look to the Middle Kingdom for lessons on how to plan the entire consumer journey and enhance the brand experience.

Takeaways