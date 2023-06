Artificial Intelligence (AI) Creativity & research Strategy

AI has the potential to transform marketing, making it faster, better and cheaper than ever before – but by assisting intelligently in the process of creating content, not necessarily in actually creating that content itself.

Why it matters

For all the existential angst surrounding the development of generative AI, marketers should see the technology as a partner, not a threat. They can harness its powers to produce better content at a faster pace – and more cheaply – than legacy processes allow.

Takeaways