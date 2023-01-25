The future of marketing: context will rule | WARC | The Feed

Customer experience Marketing in a recession Global

It is often said that content is king but marketers now need to add the corollary that context is the kingdom when building a marketing plan or carrying out brand activities.

Why it matters

Brands must recognise the context of the market, advises Shiv Shivakumar, group executive president for corporate strategy and business at Aditya Birla Group. This will take into account important factors that need consideration, including inflation, demand, nationalism and partnerships.

Takeaways