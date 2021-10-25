The future of luxury post-COVID | WARC | The Feed

Luxury brands Luxury purchase behaviour Luxury retail

The luxury market, like so many other industries, took a hit in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as the industry begins to recover, a new roadmap is emerging for luxury brands and consumers.

Why it matters

Gen Z and Millennials are set to represent more than 60% of the luxury market by 2025, according to Boston Consulting Group. Wunderman Thompson Intelligence says this demographic shift will require luxury brands to rethink their strategies to connect with younger buyers.

Key points