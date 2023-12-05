Home The Feed
The future of games is social | WARC | The Feed

The future of games is social
05 December 2023
Games are the social networks of the future, Stuart Canfield, CFO at Electronic Arts, believes. 

“They are social, expressive, they need people to connect and share experiences,” he told a Nasdaq investor conference call. “You only have to think about social media three or four years ago, and how games are slowly navigating to that path,” he added. 

Context 

While gamers these days come from all ages, it is Gen Z and Gen Alpha who will determine the sector’s future direction. “They’re going to be the largest generations in history, they are the most socially expressive, they are the most engaged and they take entertainment as their primary form,” Canfield noted. 

Why gaming matters

Gaming is about far more than play, Canfield observed: “seventy-five percent of our audience today engage outside of play. They’re either watching, reading, writing, commenting, creating.” 

The aim for EA is to harness that community, to keep it engaged and to monetise it in different ways – including advertising and partnerships with iconic brands such as Marvel and Star Wars.

Takeaways
  • The big titles are getting bigger and more time than ever is spent in games. 
  • Mobile is an increasingly important platform for the industry, enabling players like EA “to continue to scale and reach in certain geographies, which represent an under-penetration for us today”.
  • Creating opportunities for user-generated content “both enriches the engagement and a community and, by default, creates economic and monetisation opportunities for us”, said Canfield.

Sourced from Seeking Alpha

