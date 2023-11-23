The future of B2B marketing: Trends for 2024 | WARC | The Feed

Marketing to B2B audiences Effectiveness studies Accountability, C-Suite relations

In 2024, marketers will need to tackle the obstacles holding them back from unlocking the full potential of their B2B brands, with the top 100 in the world estimated to be worth US$2 trillion in brand value.

Why B2B marketing matters

B2B marketing is going through a pivotal period of change triggered by the recent influx of B2B-specific research on marketing effectiveness undertaken by some of the leading minds and institutions in the industry – change that many B2B companies are resisting.

The scale of opportunity

The world’s top 100 B2B brands account for US$2 trillion in brand value, according...