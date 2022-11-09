The future of APAC travel: What it looks like | WARC | The Feed

Health & well-being Transport & tourism (general) Asia (general region)

Covid-19 has changed travel in Asia, with new consumer expectations and motivations that show preference for restriction-free destinations and longer getaways for personal development.

Why it matters

To meet the demands of tomorrow’s customers, brands must offer products that are aligned with travellers’ values. They should continuously invest in innovation to prepare for future trends, while seeing the value of disruption to anticipate systemic shifts.

Takeaways