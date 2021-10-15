The five groups active on Twitch | WARC | The Feed

Websites, online services, apps Gaming hardware & software Livestreaming

Twitch users form a diverse set and the primary draw of the platform is now more about the community than the content, meaning brands have to rethink the best way to connect with these audiences.

Why it matters

Still considered primarily a gaming medium for a very young audience, the different kinds of users all value the community but tend to come for different reasons. Brands attempting to use Twitch to reach their target need to be aware of its make up.

Takeaways