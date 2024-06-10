The festive campaigns that will appeal to India’s shoppers | WARC | The Feed

Christmas & festivals India Strategy

Discounts and deals are common features of festive marketing that usually prioritise one-time shoppers and bargain hunters, but festive campaigns should tap into the sentiment of celebration and use value-based marketing strategies that enhance customer experience and build brand loyalty.

Why festive campaigns matter

A brand’s festive campaign should avoid mere product promotion and instead connect with diverse consumer groups’ cultural and emotional sentiments through personalised and value-driven strategies based on engaging storytelling, experiential marketing and data-driven insights.

Takeaways