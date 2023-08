Brand growth Retail media Asia (general region)

Brands are increasingly recognising the potential of retail media networks, or digital ad platforms operated by retailers, as valuable advertising channels.

The changes in technology and customer behaviours mean bottom-funnel metrics alone cannot drive long-term growth and customer loyalty.

Why retail media matters

Retail media is evolving as it shifts from a sales-focused strategy to a full-funnel solution, with marketers leveraging data to develop customised and targeted campaigns to improve brand loyalty and long-term growth.