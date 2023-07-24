The evolution of marketing: WARC consumer trends report 2023 | WARC | The Feed
The evolution of marketing: WARC consumer trends report 2023
Amid declining spend, consumers are changing their habits while once-contradictory considerations like sustainability and cost-effectiveness grow in tandem - here’s what you need to know.
Drawing from an extensive collection of GWI surveys and WARC’s own research, case studies, and analysis, the 2023 Consumer Trends report identifies the pivotal factors shaping consumer purchase decisions across various brands and categories.
The report consists of three variations, each with additional regional analysis of emerging trends in:
Why it matters
Consumer behaviours are shifting as they learn to live with long-term unknowns, from uncertainty around the future of the economy to rapid advancements in the digital space. Keeping a finger on the pulse of evolving spending preferences will help marketers meet consumer expectations and position their brands successfully in this fast-changing market.
Takeaways
- Consumer spending is shrinking amid persistent inflation, but in some regions, categories such as treats and indulgences are still seeing growth.
- Driven by the escalating cost of living, consumers are re-evaluating what a sustainable lifestyle looks like and prioritising purchases that are both eco-friendly and cost-effective. In some regions, this shift has led to an increased appetite for second-hand shopping.
- The social commerce market is growing and changing the way consumers – especially younger generations – discover and research products.
What you’ll find in the report
- Inflation and its continuing impact on brand selection
- The growing friction between sustainable endeavours and rising prices
- How Gen Z are approaching mental health
- The growing influence of social commerce on consumer purchasing
- The shifting balance in consumer thinking between privacy and convenience
