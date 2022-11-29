Your selections:
The evolution of marketing: the value of ‘connector’ skills | WARC | The Feed
29 November 2022
The evolution of marketing: the value of ‘connector’ skills
Accountability, C-Suite relations Managing the marketing function Talent, skills, HR
As marketing becomes an increasingly technical discipline, and as digital transformation alters the structure of companies, soft communication skills are vital in elevating the discipline’s role in the C-suite.
Why it matters
The C-Suite’s perception of marketing is changing as the role of marketing evolves to embrace digital, tech and accountability.
