The evolution of marketing: tackling digital ad fraud | WARC | The Feed

MMM & attribution Online ad fraud

Solving the challenge of ad fraud will involve changing the signal around which advertisers plan and buy, and making bots irrelevant, writes David Beaton in the second of a four-part series for WARC.

Why it matters

A sizeable and unacceptable proportion of digital marketing budgets are wasted due to ad fraud. This not only hinders marketing effectiveness, it also generates an image problem, with the industry inadvertently propping up criminals

Takeaways