The evolution of luxury retail stores | WARC | The Feed
18 April 2023
The evolution of luxury retail stores
Luxury retail Customer experience Strategy
When considering luxury bricks-and-mortar retail, the starting point is to no longer to think about stores in isolation but to see them as one part of the retail experience, which now includes digital, virtual, metaverse and human. Luxury brands need to think beyond interiors and store design to focus on the service experience; not just meeting but exceeding expectations to provide customers with what they want before they know they want it.
Why it matters
