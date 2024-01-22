Home The Feed
Your selections:

The evolution of APAC’s beauty and personal care market | WARC | The Feed

The Feed

Read daily effectiveness insights and the latest marketing news, curated by WARC’s editors.

The evolution of APAC’s beauty and personal care market
22 January 2024
The evolution of APAC’s beauty and personal care market
Health & well-being Personalisation Toiletries & cosmetics (general)

As today’s consumers celebrate the power of the mind-body connection, in which beauty and mental well-being intertwine, a “quiet beauty” trend is emerging that has an emphasis on the quality of ingredients and proven effectiveness of products.

Why the beauty market matters

The beauty industry is experiencing a paradigm shift as consumers look to simplicity, pricing and technology, so brands should highlight their products’ functionalities, natural ingredients, and sustainability in order to stand out.  

Takeaways
  • Brands can offer stress relief techniques, targeted supplements and healing practices to elevate the beauty regimen.
  • AI will impact personalisation and diagnostics through fast...

This content is for subscribers only.

Sign in or book a demo to continue reading WARC’s unbiased, evidence-based insights that save you time and help you make marketing choices that work.

Become a member Sign in