The evolution of APAC’s beauty and personal care market | WARC | The Feed

As today’s consumers celebrate the power of the mind-body connection, in which beauty and mental well-being intertwine, a “quiet beauty” trend is emerging that has an emphasis on the quality of ingredients and proven effectiveness of products.
Why the beauty market matters
The beauty industry is experiencing a paradigm shift as consumers look to simplicity, pricing and technology, so brands should highlight their products’ functionalities, natural ingredients, and sustainability in order to stand out.
Takeaways
- Brands can offer stress relief techniques, targeted supplements and healing practices to elevate the beauty regimen.
- AI will impact personalisation and diagnostics through fast...