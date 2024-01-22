The evolution of APAC’s beauty and personal care market | WARC | The Feed

Health & well-being Personalisation Toiletries & cosmetics (general)

As today’s consumers celebrate the power of the mind-body connection, in which beauty and mental well-being intertwine, a “quiet beauty” trend is emerging that has an emphasis on the quality of ingredients and proven effectiveness of products.

Why the beauty market matters

The beauty industry is experiencing a paradigm shift as consumers look to simplicity, pricing and technology, so brands should highlight their products’ functionalities, natural ingredients, and sustainability in order to stand out.

